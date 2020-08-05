Share:

ISLAMABAD-Marriott Hotel Islamabad is celebrating Street Food Festival where the entire hotel covers all points of social-distancing and safety & hygiene protocols. All the staff are spotted wearing masks and following strict SOPs. There are live stations of sushi, house special ice creams, grab-and-go sandwiches, cakes and variety of smoothies. There are budget-friendly deals too. Islamabadis can come and take fruit cakes or freshly-made breads. Homemade jams too. There is also a stall of Hashoo Foundation named Organik Plus, where you can get an organic honey, tea and sanitizers, which were made by poor ladies. Everything is amazing about this festival.