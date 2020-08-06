Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday took notice of the reports of the Hepatitis spread in the province and sought detailed reply from the provincial health secretary. According to a statement issued by the CM’s Press Secretary Kamran Asad, the CM has sought detailed reply from the Health secretary about the reports of Hepatitis spread. Secretary Health Dostain Jamaldini has been asked to submit report regarding current status of the Hepatitis, its causes and recommendations for its prevention.