LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar led a rally from Governor’s House to Faisal Chowk on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal-a-Kashmir on Wednesday.

The anthems of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir were aired and sirens blared to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir.

The participants expressed their unanimity by forming a human chain at Faisal Chowk and chanted ‘Kashmir will become Pakistan.’

Addressing the participants, the CM Usman Buzdar said the whole nation was observing this day with fervour.

He paid rich tributes to the continuous struggle of Kashmiris against Indian subjugation and declared that Kashmiris lived in the hearts of the Pakistanis. “We cannot forget them and will continue to side with them.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had rightly termed Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan and its incomplete without the state of Kashmir.

We cannot back off from the core issue of Kashmir”, he stressed.

The CM announced to name one road in every division as Srinagar Road and reiterated the government will continue to support the Kashmiris.

Governor Chaudhary Sarwar said that Modi blatantly violated the UN resolutions on August 5, 2019, and violated all human rights by illegally revoking the special status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The government will continue to expose Indian obstinacy and its illegal steps at every forum because Pakistan was incomplete without Kashmir.

He termed Modi as fascist and the disciple of Hitler. “Hindu supremacist Modi first orchestrated Muslims’ genocide in Gujarat and then in Occupied Kashmir.

He has made the lives of the Kashmiris most miserable in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The minority communities are living in continued fear and misery in India while the minorities enjoy full freedom in Pakistan”, he observed.

Ch Sarwar said that 22 crore people were firmly standing with the Kashmiris.

Provincial Ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal, Yasmin Rashid, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Akhtar Malik, Noman Langrial, assembly members Nazir Chohan, Musarat Jamshed Cheema, Mahindar Pal Singh, President PTI Punjab Central Ejaz Chaudhary and others attended the rally.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has thanked the Pakistani nation especially people of Punjab for observing Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir in a befitting manner.

He said it was commendable that people turned in large number and participated in agitation ceremonies held against revoking special status of India Occupied Kashmir.

He especially paid tribute to the minorities of Pakistan including Hindu, Sikh and Christian community for participating in the ceremonies organised on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir.

He said that Kashmir was an international issue and all had raised unanimously voice for the cause of Kashmir.

He said that Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir was a disputed territory and the international community will have to pay attention to the solution of this burning issue.

CM CONSTITUTES

COMMITTEE TO IMPROVE SHELTER HOMES’ CONDITIONS

On the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, a 3- member committee has been constituted to improve the existing system of shelter homes. ACS (U&I) will be the convener, while Secretary Social Welfare and Chairman PITB are nominated as members.

This committee will submit recommendations about financial and administrative autonomy of shelter homes to the CM within seven days to improve the overall arrangements along with formulation of a new IT-based system for the monitoring of the shelter homes and provision of best services to the citizens.

CM TO ATTEND CCI

MEETING TODAY

Buzdar will attend a meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) to be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad today.