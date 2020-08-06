Share:

ISLAMABAD - The COVID-19 death toll has crossed the 6,000 mark in the country as 15 more deaths were reported besides 675 persons testing positive across the country during the last 24 hours. With the 675 new Coronavirus cases confirmed during the last 24 hours, the tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 281,136 while with 15 new deaths confirmed the nation-wide death toll has jumped to 6,014. The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has confirmed that 675 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and 15 more people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the country. According to figures released on National Coronavirus Dashboard of the NCOC on Wednesday, the toll of coronavirus positive cases reached to 281,136 and Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of infections with 122,016 cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. The figure shows that 122,016 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 93,571 in Punjab, 34,324 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,780 in Balochistan, 15,122 in Islamabad 2,218 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 2,105 in Azad Kashmir.