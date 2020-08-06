PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Prime Minister Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar on Wednesday said that Ehsaas Scholarship Programme was not only helping poor and needy
students to complete their education but it would also help eradicate poverty in the society.
She expressed these views in her video link address on the occasion of distribution of cheques under Ehsaas Scholarship Programme among undergraduate students of various disciplines organized by Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar. Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Secretary Health Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Registrar Dr. Saleem Gandapur, Director ORIC Dr. Zohaib Khan and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.
Dr. Sania said that youths were the real asset and future of Pakistan. Facilitating them in all walks of life was priority of the PTI government. She said scholarship schemes of the previous governments
were limited only to postgraduate students while the present government had introduced scholarships to millions of undergraduate students under Ehsaas Scholarship Programme which was an innovative step in the field of education.
She said it had been observed that financial support to able but underprivileged students at undergraduate level, on the one hand encouraged the students while on the other hand this comprehensive programme would also open new avenues for the eradication of poverty from the society.
Explaining details of the Ehsaas programme earlier, KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said purpose of the project was to encourage and support those students who were studying in various programmes but belonged to poor families and were unable to pay their remittances. He said the scheme would reduce burden on the poor and needy parents in terms of their children’s educational expenses while enabling the able students to show their skills in a more confident manner.
He said it would also be an opportunity and motivation for the more deserving students. He said under the scheme, cheques worth Rs.44 million had been distributed among 341 students including 30% female and 10% tribal districts of various undergraduate programmes of the university, which was a matter of pride for the government.