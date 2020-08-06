Share:

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Prime Minister Social Protec­tion and Poverty Allevi­ation Dr. Sania Nishtar on Wednesday said that Ehsaas Scholarship Pro­gramme was not only helping poor and needy

students to complete their education but it would also help eradicate poverty in the society.

She expressed these views in her video link address on the occa­sion of distribution of cheques under Ehsaas Scholarship Programme among undergraduate students of various disci­plines organized by Khy­ber Medical Universi­ty (KMU) Peshawar. Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Secre­tary Health Imtiaz Hus­sain Shah, Registrar Dr. Saleem Gandapur, Direc­tor ORIC Dr. Zohaib Khan and other relevant offi­cials were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Sania said that youths were the real as­set and future of Paki­stan. Facilitating them in all walks of life was pri­ority of the PTI govern­ment. She said schol­arship schemes of the previous governments

were limited only to postgraduate students while the present gov­ernment had introduced scholarships to mil­lions of undergraduate students under Ehsaas Scholarship Programme which was an innovative step in the field of edu­cation.

She said it had been observed that financial support to able but un­derprivileged students at undergraduate level, on the one hand encouraged the students while on the other hand this com­prehensive programme would also open new av­enues for the eradication of poverty from the soci­ety.

Explaining details of the Ehsaas programme earlier, KMU Vice Chan­cellor Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said purpose of the project was to encourage and support those stu­dents who were studying in various programmes but belonged to poor families and were unable to pay their remittanc­es. He said the scheme would reduce burden on the poor and needy par­ents in terms of their children’s education­al expenses while ena­bling the able students to show their skills in a more confident manner.

He said it would also be an opportunity and motivation for the more deserving students. He said under the scheme, cheques worth Rs.44 mil­lion had been distributed among 341 students in­cluding 30% female and 10% tribal districts of various undergraduate programmes of the uni­versity, which was a mat­ter of pride for the gov­ernment.