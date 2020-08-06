Share:

Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi today held an event to observe “Youm-e-Istehsal” to mark 365 days of military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Ambassador Mr. Ghulam Dastgir presided over the event, which was attended by a large number of Pakistani community including Kashmiris from all walks of life. During the event, a special naghma, released on the occasion, depicting the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian security forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was played. Special messages of the President and the Prime Minister on the “Youm-e-Istehsal” were read out during the event. Students from Pakistani community schools also made speeches on this occasion.

Ambassador Dastgir, in his address, paid rich tribute to the valiant people of Kashmir and lauded their heroic struggle for their right of self-determination. He condemned India’s unilateral and illegal action of 5th August 2019 and continuous one-year long military siege and crackdown, communication blackout, and draconian curbs on the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people including the restriction on food and medical supplies amid pandemic. He said that the introduction of J&K Reorganization Order by India to alter the demography of Kashmir by settling Indians is unacceptable.

The Ambassador added that India’s atrocities cannot deter Kashmiri people to continue their just struggle and attain freedom. India’s decision to celebrate 5 August 2020 as the day of the destruction of Babri Mosque manifests its fascist policies and extremist state of mind. He highlighted that India’s oppressive actions stand in a stark violation of the Charter of the United Nations and UN Security Council resolutions and urged the international community to play its due role to stop state-sponsored human rights abuses by the occupying forces and resolve the Kashmir dispute.

The Ambassador reiterated that the people and Government of Pakistan would continue to extend full support to their Kashmiri brethren till the effective realization of their right to self-determination as per the UN resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

At the end of the function, special prayers were offered for the Kashmiri martyrs and for an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.