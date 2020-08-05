Share:

According to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-20, the installed electricity generation capacity reached 37,402 MW in 2020, whereas the total demand of Pakistan is nearly 25,000 MW. This huge surplus is due to CPEC’s 17 energy projects which have been installed in various cities in Pakistan and 13000MW energy added in national grid stations. So the question is this: if Pakistan’s maximum energy demand is 25,000MW, and the installed capacity is 37,402 MW, so is there really an energy crisis or is it just incompetency on part of the government? Another part of the Pakistan Economic Survey 2019-2020 says that the transmission and distribution capacity is stalled at approximately 22,000 MW. Some simple maths will help understand this further.

Transmission capacity - consumer demand= energy deficit (22,000MW - 25,000MW= - 3,000MW).

So, we have the capacity to meet our demand, but the problem lies in the part of transmission. Every new government installs new power plants, and increases the installed capacity, but no one focuses on improving the transmission and distribution capacity. Pakistan’s energy problem can easily be solved if experts are given the authority to enhance the transmission and distribution capacity, and if the government is sincere and honest in handling this issue. Rather than focusing on building more power plants, it is important to work on transmission. Once Pakistan gets uninterrupted light, its economy will boost and attract more foreign investors.

MUHAMMAD AZAM,

Karachi.