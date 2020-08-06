Share:

ISLAMABAD- Federal Government has transferred Farah Hamid, Director General National Institute of Management and posted as Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Division (FEPTD).

Accoeding to a notification, Farah Hamid, a Grade-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), presently posted as Director General, National Institute of Management, Peshawar under National School of Public Policy is transferred and posted as Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Division, with immediate effect and until further orders.”