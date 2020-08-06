Share:

ISLAMABAD - A girl embraced martyrdom while 6 other innocent people were injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by Indian forces — 1877th this year so far — in Hot Spring sector along the Line of Control (LOC), Pakistani military said on Wednesday.

According to media wing of the military, an 18-year-old girl, resident of Fatehpur village embraced martyrdom while 6 innocent people including 2 women and 2 girls got injured in Fatehpur and Tahi villages.

“Indian army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC targeting civil population in Hot Spring Sector. An 18-year-old girl, resident of Fatehpur village embraced Shahadat while 6 innocent people including 2 women & 2 girls got injured in Fatehpur and Tahi villages”, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate in a statement.

According to the Pakistani military sources, Indian troops have committed 1877 ceasefire violations this year so far in which 15 innocent civilians including 6 women and 5 children were martyred while 144 people including 46 women and 37 children got injured.

The ISPR said that Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted the posts which had initiated fires.

Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was yesterday summoned to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by India.

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations

Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General (South Asia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri) to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control on August 4 resulting in one martyrdom and critical injuries to six innocent civilians.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fires, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 1877 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 15 martyrdoms and critical injuries to 144 innocent civilians, said a foreign ministry statement.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

It was added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

The Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.