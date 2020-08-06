Share:

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Thursday made it clear that the final decision on reopening of schools rests with the government and that no private body is authorised to take this decision in any capacity, further warning that schools may not reopen on the tentative September 15 date if health officials are not satisfied with the coronavirus situation.

The provincial minister pointed out that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided that schools should not reopen as of now.

The remarks came amidst a continuing controversy over reopening of schools, with private schools' associations issuing defiant statements suggesting that they may attempt to reopen schools earlier than health authorities have allowed.

"When adults and people of mature age are not following [standard operating procedures], how can we have that same expectation from children?" Ghani asked.

Yesterday, a spokesperson from the federal education ministry had said that all educational institutes will reopen on September 15 across the country, pending a final decision and review by the NCOC.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had chaired a conference of education ministers in Islamabad where the decision was taken.

In light of a unanimous decision, it was announced that the schools in Sindh will also open from September 15.