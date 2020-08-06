Share:

ISLAMABAD-A young armed gunman resorted to intense aerial firing at Construction Avenue on Wednesday in an incident of serious security breach in the heavily guarded Red Zone of federal capital.

Police held the young man and seized an SMG gun along with nine dead shells and a bullet.

The accused has been identified as Najib Ullah son of Zahir Khan, resident of Hangu. While the accused was being taken away by the police, he was chanting the slogan, “Khatam-e-Nabuwat Zindabad,” according to a video which went viral on social media.

Taking serious notice of serious security lapse, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan placed Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Secretariat under suspension and also sought explanation from Superintendent of Police (SP) City Umer Khan and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Secretariat Zone. Similarly, two teams have been formed to inquire the matter of security breach under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Waqar Uddin Syed. SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Syed Tanvir Mustafa and SP Investigation Malik Naheem would head the two teams, according to police spokesman.

As per details, a young man having SMG in his hands managed to reach outside building of Supreme Court of Pakistan. The young man dressed in black Shalwar Kameez and wearing green cap on the head resorted to intense aerial firing in Red Zone jolting the police and the other LEAs. Following the firing, police rushed to the scene and overwhelmed the gunman.

A police spokesman told media that a case against the gunman has been registered with PS Secretariat while further investigation was on. “The gunman is in custody of police and being grilled,” he said. He said the investigators are trying to ascertain the motives involved in the firing incident.