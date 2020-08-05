Share:

From across the world, Turkish president, Tayyab Erdogan, is being criticised over reconverting the Hagia Sophia into a mosque. However, he is completely right in his decision. Hagia Sophia is a great monument of history in Istanbul, Turkey. It is more than 1500 years old. The Hagia Sophia was originally a church built by the Byzantine empire in Constantinople (Old Istanbul).

However, during crusades, the whole of Constantinople including the Hagia Sophia was under the control of Romans for a short period of time. In the 13th century, it was damaged but soon repaired when the Byzantines acquired control once more. Eventually, the next significant period for the fate of the Hagia Sophia began less than 200 years later when the Ottoman captured Constantinople and renamed it Istanbul.

As Islam was the central faith of the Ottomans, Hagia Sophia was declared a mosque. But in 1934, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the father of secular Turkey, transformed it into a museum. However, history shows that in the end, it was under the control of Muslims. So it must not lose its meaning. Tayyab Erdogan proves himself a great leader by renovating Hagia Sophia as a mosque.

FAROOQUE PANHWAR,

Sukkur.