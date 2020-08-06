ISLAMABAD - The Human Rights Ministry on Wednesday stressed that Kashmir issue had become an appalling human rights crisis that required both attention and active participation of the international community.
The ministry of human rights, according to a statement, organised a webinar on completion of one year of lockdown imposed by the Indian government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, when the Government of India revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, stripping the Muslim majority territory of Jammu & Kashmir of its autonomy.
The illegal occupation and annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir has been followed by a stringent lockdown, wide scale arrests, and an unprecedented communication blackout.
Since last August, 1.5 million Kashmiri children in IIOJK have endured extreme forms of violence. Citizens live in constant fear of forced abductions, arbitrary arrests torture, extra judicial killings and debilitating injuries from pellet guns.