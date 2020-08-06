Share:

QUETTA - Governor Balochistan Amanullah Yasinzai has said that Indian government cannot succeed in silencing the voices of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) through imposing military siege and brute force. He expressed these views while addressing the protest gathering held at the lawn of the Balochistan Assembly on Wednesday. Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, a large number of Senators and Members of the Provincial Assembly representing different political parties were also present.

Earlier, a protest rally led by Senator Manzoor Kakar marking “Youm-e- Istehsal” was taken out from the Metropolitan Corporation (MC) Quetta which after passing through various passages turned into a huge protest gathering at the lawn of the Balochistan Assembly.

Governor Balochistan while addressing the protest gathering deplored that today one year of military siege and communication blockade imposed by the fascist government of Modi had been completed. “Indian should realize the fact that through use of brute force, they could not succeed to their nefarious design of occupying the disputed land of IIOJK,” he asserted.

Despite India’s intense baseless propaganda and media campaign of showing calm and peace in the land of Kashmiris, the international media has highlighted the plight of the suppressed people of the IIOJK depicting a real picture before the entire world.

“The purpose of holding “Youm-e- Istehsal” is to express Pakistan’s all out support to the people of Kashmir for their undeniable right of self-determination guaranteed by the UN resolution and UN charter”, Governor maintained. He lamented that by violating its own constitution, India had turned the life of innocent Kashmiris miserable. Abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A has turned the beautiful valley into a jail, he added.

CM Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, on the occasion noted that government of Balochistan standing by the people of IIOJK since India’s illegal and unconstitutional step of depriving Kashmiris of their due rights.

“We reiterate our government resolve and want to tell the people of Kashmir that we stand by you and will continue playing our practical role for their just right of self-determination”, he vowed.

CM Jam Kamal hailed the new map of Pakistan showing IIOJK part of Pakistan saying new map disseminated the message of moving forward to the people of Pakistan for their suppressed Kashmiri brethren.

The Parliamentarians of different political parties also stressed the need to raise voice against tyranny, barbarism and atrocities committed by the Indian government. “Though, every political party in Balochistan has its own manifesto, ideology and vision, yet when it comes to Kashmir issue, we all are on one page and are fully intact”, they added.

Expressing their grave concern over the sheer violation of human rights in the IIOJK, they called upon the world leaders to step in and stop human rights violation in the Kashmir.

“One cannot quote a single example of yearlong curfew, communication blockade and armed siege in the history as did by the fascist government of Narendra Modi in the illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir”, they maintained.