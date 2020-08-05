Share:

Khan’s regime has initiated the Diamer Bhasha dam construction. Meanwhile, India has come up with the tactical assumption to sabotage this move by Pakistan. A report disseminated on Indian media that the dam would induce the ecological catastrophe in the region and intensifies the number of earthquakes by 300 in one month. On the contrary, Pakistan dismisses the inadequate report as based on fallacious features.

This time India is being openly hostile to Pakistan over the construction of the dam. However, the Indus Basin Treaty fully enables Pakistan to continue. Pakistan is constructing the dam with the help of China and India does not appreciate this. Beyond that, India also feels alone on the global stage as Iran expelled it in the Chabahar port project. Nevertheless, Iran has been assisted by China and China has splashed out $400 billion for the continuity of the project.

ENGINEER WAQAR BADAR

KANDHRO,

Larkana.