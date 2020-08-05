Share:

ISLAMABAD-K-Pop idol Im Seulong has been involved in a fatal car accident that has resulted in the death of a jaywalking pedestrian, his agency and police confirmed. The singer, 33, who is part of the group 2AM, was driving in the rain in Seoul when he collided with the pedestrian at a crossing. He tried to help before emergency services arrived, however the victim tragically died from his injuries on the way to hospital. Seulong’s agency Jellyfish Entertainment said in a statement: ‘First, may the victim of the fatal accident rest in peace, and we send our deepest condolences to his family. Seulong was driving his car when the accident in the rain occurred.

While driving, he collided with a pedestrian crossing the road.