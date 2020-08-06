Share:

Islamabad - The Ministry on Human Rights on Wednesday stressed that the Kashmir issue has become an appalling human rights crisis that requires both attention and the active participation of the international community

A statement released said that the ministry conducted a webinar to explore the human rights crisis in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, marking the one-year siege since the Government of India revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, stripping the Muslim majority territory of Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomy. The panel discussion explored how the situation in IIOJK has deteriorated in the last year, as well as how recent developments relate to International Human Rights Law. It was moderated by Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari. Panellists included Fawad Chaudhary, Federal Minister for Science and Technology; Ahmed Quraishi, Executive Director of Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK); Syed Ali Mohammad Zafar, Senior Partner of Mandviwalla & Zafar & Legal Consultants; and Muhammad Oves Anwar, Director of the Conflict Law Centre (CLC) at RSIL.