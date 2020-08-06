Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that atrocities against Muslims of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were unleashed when the Pakistan movement was in full-swing, therefore Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had raised the issue of brutalities against people of Kashmir in 1946.

This he said while addressing Kashmir Solidarity Rally at Sea view organized to mark the Kashmir Siege Day here. As per details, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah led a rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren at Sea view in connection with Youm-i-Istehsal-i-Kashmir (Exploitation Day of Kashmir) organized by Commissioner Karachi. Provincial Ministers, MPAs, notables and people from all walks of life attended the rally which culminated at Nishan-i-Pakistan.

The rally was attended by Sindh ministers, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, MPAs of different parties, senior bureaucrats and people of the civil society.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that atrocities against people in IIOJK were as old as the Pakistan movement. In 1946, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had taken up the issue of brutalities against people of Kashmir when elections were held. “This shows that people of Kashmir being Muslims were unacceptable to the extremist Hindus,” he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that in the instrument of independence, it was decided that the Muslim majority areas would accede to Pakistan but contrary to the agreement Indian government landed their forces in the valley and occupied it. “Since the people of Kashmir are struggling against illegal occupation of Kashmir,” he said and added in 1948 the United Nations passed a resolution giving the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that ever since Indian Prime Minister Modi had come into power in India, he intensified state-sponsored terrorism not only in Kashmir but against the Muslims of India also. “The Military Siege had been imposed in the IIOJK last year on August 5 has turned to be the longest Military Siege in human history but it failed to weaken the spirit of the people of Kashmir,” he said.

“We all, the politicians, the bureaucrats, the women and the children have gathered here in the rally to support their brothers and sisters in Kashmir and expose India’s illegal actions before the International community,” he said and added the time was not far off when people of IIOJK would get freedom from the India. At this, people participated in the rally started voicing slogans `Kashmir Banega Pakistan’ (Kashmir will become Pakistan).

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor while addressing the media said that federation, federal and provincial governments, opposition and each and every Pakistani was on one page with regards to solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemned Indian aggression in occupied territory. The hearts of Pakistani people beat with their Kashmiri brethren and nation would not leave them alone in any circumstances.

He said India had converted Occupied Kashmir as one of the biggest prison by imposing curfew there since last year. The reaction of world community towards the siege of Indian Occupied Kashmir was very disappointing; he said and added that it must act now to stop grave human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir.

He said that it was a clear message to India that each and every political and religious outfit of Pakistan had a same policy and perception over Kashmir. There was no difference of opinion between them over Kashmir dispute as entire nation wanted to see end of Indian brutality in the held valley. He said that Modi government was imposing every tactic to suppress freedom movement in occupied area but Kashmiri would never give up to Indian hostilities. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah addressing on the occasion said, “on Kashmir we all are one, we all strongly condemn Indian occupation and atrocities of Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir.” He also thanked Governor Sindh for leading the rally.