ISLAMABAD-The Duchess of Cambridge revealed how she has been left in tears after hearing the stories of families coping amid the coronavirus pandemic during a visit to a baby bank in Sheffield recently. Kate - who sported a £15 reusable cotton floral face mask from London-based label Amaia - spoke of how she went home and wept after visiting a baby bank helping vulnerable families at the start of lockdown. ‘It can get very emotional,’ she said. The mother of three, 38, who cut a stylish figure in an elegant white £1850 dress by Suzannah, was talking on a visit to a Baby Basics UK, to launch a new initiative she has spearheaded, getting 19 major UK retailers and brands to donate more than 10,000 new items to more than 40 baby banks across the UK.