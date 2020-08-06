PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday urged the world community, especially United Nations and other human rights organizations, to take stern notice of fundamental human rights violations in the Indian illegally Occupied Kashmir and play their effective role to grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination so that they could decide their fate as per their desire.
Addressing participants of a walk ‘One year of Indian military siege of Illegally Occupied Kashmir’, the Chief Minister said that for the last seven decades India had gone all out to deprive Kashmiris from their right to self-determination and on August 5, 2019 India had started a new and gruesome chapter of atrocities and tyranny by abrogating Article 370 of Indian Constitution which provided special status to Kashmir.
The walk led by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was held from Governor House gate to Civil Officer Mess Peshawar. Provincial Cabinet members, MPAs, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inspector General of Police, other high-ups and people from different walks of life participated in the walk.
Mahmood Khan strongly condemned the Indian atrocities on occupied Kashmir and reiterated the commitment to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. He said, “The people of Kashmir are not alone in this tough time, each and every Pakistani stands by them and we will continue to support their struggle at every forum.”
The Chief Minister said Kashmiris had been facing severe lockdown for the last one year which was evidence enough for the aggression and brutality of the Indian government. He urged the United Nations, human rights organizations and other stake holders to take notice of Indian human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and play their active role to end over 365 days long lockdown imposed in Indian illegally occupied Kashmir.
He said the United Nations resolutions should be implemented and Kashmiris should be given right to self-determination so that they could decide their future as per their aspirations. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had played unprecedented role to raise the voice of Kashmiris at every forum including General Assembly of United Nations which had exposed the gruesome face of fascist India before the entire world.