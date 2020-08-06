Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday urged the world community, especially Unit­ed Nations and other hu­man rights organizations, to take stern notice of funda­mental human rights viola­tions in the Indian illegally Occupied Kashmir and play their effective role to grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination so that they could decide their fate as per their desire.

Addressing participants of a walk ‘One year of Indi­an military siege of Illegal­ly Occupied Kashmir’, the Chief Minister said that for the last seven decades In­dia had gone all out to de­prive Kashmiris from their right to self-determination and on August 5, 2019 India had started a new and grue­some chapter of atrocities and tyranny by abrogating Article 370 of Indian Consti­tution which provided spe­cial status to Kashmir.

The walk led by Chief Min­ister Mahmood Khan was held from Governor House gate to Civil Officer Mess Peshawar. Provincial Cabi­net members, MPAs, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Inspector Gener­al of Police, other high-ups and people from different walks of life participated in the walk.

Mahmood Khan strong­ly condemned the Indian atrocities on occupied Kash­mir and reiterated the com­mitment to continue mor­al, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. He said, “The people of Kash­mir are not alone in this tough time, each and every Pakistani stands by them and we will continue to sup­port their struggle at every forum.”

The Chief Minister said Kashmiris had been fac­ing severe lockdown for the last one year which was ev­idence enough for the ag­gression and brutality of the Indian government. He urged the United Nations, human rights organiza­tions and other stake hold­ers to take notice of Indian human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and play their active role to end over 365 days long lockdown im­posed in Indian illegally oc­cupied Kashmir.

He said the United Na­tions resolutions should be implemented and Kash­miris should be given right to self-determination so that they could decide their future as per their aspira­tions. He said Prime Minis­ter Imran Khan had played unprecedented role to raise the voice of Kashmiris at every forum including Gen­eral Assembly of United Na­tions which had exposed the gruesome face of fascist In­dia before the entire world.