PESHAWAR - Schools in Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa will open for limited number of administrative and teaching staff from today (Thursday) to begin preparations for the edu­cational institutions’ reopening amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The province has set Septem­ber 15 as the tentative date for re-opening of schools. A notifi­cation issued by the KP educa­tion department said the ad­ministrative and teaching staff will make arrangements for implementation of the standard operating procedures approved for “safe schooling of children”.

KP REPORTS 2

MORE DEATHS

35 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in KP taking the total to 34,359. Two more lives were lost (Peshawar) tak­ing the total to 1,215. 802 more patients recovered taking the total tally to 30,057. Active cas­es at 3,087.