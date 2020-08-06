PESHAWAR - Schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will open for limited number of administrative and teaching staff from today (Thursday) to begin preparations for the educational institutions’ reopening amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The province has set September 15 as the tentative date for re-opening of schools. A notification issued by the KP education department said the administrative and teaching staff will make arrangements for implementation of the standard operating procedures approved for “safe schooling of children”.
KP REPORTS 2
MORE DEATHS
35 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in KP taking the total to 34,359. Two more lives were lost (Peshawar) taking the total to 1,215. 802 more patients recovered taking the total tally to 30,057. Active cases at 3,087.