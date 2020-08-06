Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Missing Persons Commission has received 43 new cases during the month of June, 2020. The Commission earlier revealed that it had disposed of 4616 cases up to July 30, 2020 as per monthly progress report released by Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary Commission on cases of alleged enforced disappearances. A total number of 6686 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto June 2020. During July 2020, 43 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6729. The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 23 cases in July 2020 and thus the total disposal of cases is 4616 and balance as on July 30, 2020 is 2113. The Missing Persons Commission will resume its hearings soon after a review of the lockdown policies announced by federal government and provincial governments. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Chairman Missing Persons Commission and other members of Missing Persons Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones. Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, Chairman, Missing Persons Commission is serving Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity.