ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Wednesday chaired a meeting and reviewed the report of Sugar Commission in detail and decided to form a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to probe sugar subsidy scam.

Chairman NAB tasked DG NAB Rawalpindi to conduct independent, transparent, neutral and on merit probe of Sugar subsidy case.

The teams included two investigation officers, financial experts and legal consultant on issues of sugar industry. Forensic experts, case officers, additional director and relevant director have also been included in the team. DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi will monitor the team.

Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, Deputy Chairman NAB Hussain Asghar, Posecutor General Accountability, Syed Asghar Haider and DG Operations Zahir Shah would review the report of joint team every month in NAB headquarters.

To ensure neutral, transparent and on merit probe, all relevant details about sugar subsidy would be sought from Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and other relevant departments, so that the sugar subsidy issue could be probed thoroughly. Chairman NAB directed to complete the probe of sugar subsidy on merit, in a transparent and professional way and said that all the concerned individuals and departments should be given ample opportunity to defend themselves and to prove their innocence.