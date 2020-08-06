Share:

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday urged Pakistani authorities to stop using NAB —referring to it as "a dictatorship-era body, possessing draconian and arbitrary powers" — to harass and intimidate opponents.

In a statement, the rights organisation said that the government should follow up on the 87-page detailed verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the Khawaja brothers case to rein in the anti-graft body.

"The court granted the men bail and criticized the NAB for showing 'utter disregard to the law, fair play, equity and propriety,' ruling that the 'case was a classic example of trampling of fundamental rights [and] unlawful deprivation of freedom'," read a statement from the HRW.

Referring to the judgment, Brad Adams, Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said that the apex court's decision "is just the latest indictment of the NAB’s unlawful behavior".

Pakistan’s parliament should carry out urgent reforms to make the anti-corruption body independent, Human Rights Watch said.