The National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to intensify public awareness campaign at large scale to curb spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of NCOC, chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in Islamabad on Thursday.

The forum was informed that despite the fact of significant reduction in the spread of Coronavirus, the SOPs were not strictly followed.