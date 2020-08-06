Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Human Rights Commission yesterday strongly supported the UN experts’ call for urgent action to remedy the alarming human rights situation in Indian Illegally

Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which is constantly declining since 5th August last year.

In a tweet on Kashmir Siege Day on Wed, the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission endorsed demands of the UN experts to investigate all cases of human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture and arbitrary detentions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the UN human rights experts called upon India and the international community to take urgent action to address the alarming human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, they said urgent action is needed. They said if India will not take any genuine and immediate steps to resolve the situation, meet their obligations to investigate historic and recent cases of human rights violations and prevent future violations, the international community should step up.

The UN experts said since the Indian Parliament revoked the constitutionally mandated status of Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August last year, the human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been in free fall.

They said “we are particularly concerned that during the COVID-19 pandemic, many protestors are still in detention and Internet restrictions remain in place.”