Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly (PA) on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution expressing solidarity with people of Held Valley and condemning India’s unconstitutional act of revoking special status of Kashmir.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz attended the session that started one hour and 15 minutes behind the scheduled time with Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi in the chair.

Law Minister Raja Basharat presented the resolution that expressed complete solidarity with all the Kashmiris on the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir.

It said the Occupied Kashmir had been turned into the largest prison of the world a year ago when India took the unconstitutional step of changing the status of the Held Valley. It attempted to change Muslim demography by repealing Article 370 and A-35 [of the Indian constitution] putting at stake the regional as well as the world peace.

The resolution further read that since then the graph of violations of human rights in the Occupied Kashmir had gone up manifold as the continuous curfew has taken the form of a humanitarian tragedy.

On the orders of Narendra Modi, the Hitler of the current age, the occupying Indian forces have martyred thousands of Kashmiris and in a display of the most heinous act of savagery Indian soldiers used pellet guns to make hundreds of unarmed Kashmiris blind but could not snatch their dreams [of freedom].

This house appeals to the comity of nations and the United Nations to immediately take a notice of the situation, giving international media access to Occupied Kashmir and demands that Permanent Members of the UN Security Council take immediate steps for revoking of the unconstitutional Indian amendments and lifting of the inhuman curfew.

The assembly was scheduled to meet on Aug 7 but using his discretionary powers the Speaker summoned the sitting two days before its schedule to enable the lawmakers express solidarity with the Kashmiris. A notification to the effect was issued late on Tuesday night by the assembly secretariat. On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till tomorrow (Friday) morning.