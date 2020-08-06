Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday said that terrorists operating from Afghanistan resorted to mortar and heavy weapons fires on Pakistan posts in Binshahi Sector, Dir.

A foreign ministry statement said the Afghan Border Police Posts also started engaging Pakistan Army posts later. “Resultantly, one FC soldier embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), while two soldiers were critically injured,” the statement said.

It must be noted here that the Afghan Army was requested to hold a Border Flag Meeting, yesterday at Binshahi, Dir, to discuss cross-border fire issues. Pakistan strongly condemned this unprovoked and aggressive action by Afghan forces and the evident support provided to the terrorists.

This is detrimental to the existing coordination and cooperation mechanism between the two countries.

Pakistan reiterates its determination to firmly respond to orchestrated terrorist attacks from across the border, the statement added.