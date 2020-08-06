ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that India’s illegal actions of last year were immoral and contrary to the international laws including Geneva Convention as it scrapped the special status of the illegally-occupied territory to change its demography.
The President lamented that a new wave of oppression and atrocities had been unleashed in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the illegal steps of 5th August 2019. He said the valley had been turned into a prison. He said the Kashmiri people had been facing brutalities over the last many decades.
Addressing the especially-convened session of the Upper House, Dr. Alvi said the fascist Hindutva policy was visible in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He told the members of the House that Pakistan had always waged a peaceful struggle for resolution of the outstanding dispute and would continue to do so in future as well. He said the new map released by the government on Tuesday was actually based on reality. He emphatically stated that Pakistan would always stand by their Kashmiri brethren and would not leave them alone in their just struggle for right to self-determination.
The President said extra judicial killings had increased in the occupied valley while the Kashmiri leadership had illegal been detained. He said 13000 Kashmiri youth had also been arrested over the last one year. Other crimes committed against the Kashmiri people included communication black out and stopping medical supplies as well as the access of humanitarian agencies to the territory, he added. He said the military siege had rendered hundreds of thousands Kashmiri youth jobless and inflicted billions of dollars loss to their economy.
The special session of the Senate was summoned on Wednesday to reiterate Pakistan’s resolve and commitment to the Kashmir cause and raise voice once again against the continuing Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and to urge the international community to pressurise India to stop its inhumane aggression.
The session focused on a single-point agenda on Kashmir. The parliamentary leaders took part in the debate on Kashmir and a resolution was adopted at the conclusion of the debate to express solidarity with Kashmiri people fighting Indian forces. The Senate hall was adorned with flags of Pakistan as well as Kashmir. Ambassadors of different countries were also especially invited to the session.
In connection with the Day, a special booklet was prepared by the Senate which contained information about the role Senate of Pakistan has played over the years for the Kashmir cause including the conference held last year, resolutions passed among other steps. This booklet will be sent to 56,000 parliamentarians around the world and international human rights organisations.
Taking part in the discussion, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan would continue to support right to self-determination of Kashmiri people. He was of the view that Kashmir dispute had now been internationalized due to the government’s efforts as well as the follies of the Modi government. He said the dispute was echoing around the world. The Foreign Minister said that Kashmiris would get independence from Indian clutches and become part of Pakistan. He hoped that Sir Creek and Siachen would also be part of Pakistan.
Condemning the Indian illegal actions, the Minister said the entire nation had expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people by organizing rallies in different towns and cities across the country. He said Pakistan and Kashmiri people had totally rejected the Indian illegal steps of 5th August last year. He said the entire political leadership was united on the issue of Kashmir. He lamented that the military siege of last one year in Indian-Illegally Occupied Kashmir has only usurped the fundamental rights of Kashmiri people and multiplied their woes. He also condemned the Indian plans to build Ram temple at the site of razed Babri Masjid. He said the religious scholars of India and Pakistan as well as the entire Ummah should condemn this inappropriate step.
Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Sherry Rehman, in her remarks, narrated the atrocities being faced by the Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian troops. She said last one year had been the most difficult for the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir due to the military siege and also COVID-19. She advocated for the Kashmiri people to be given their due right to self-determination. She also denounced the Indian tactics to change the demographic composition of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She appealed to the West to fulfil its obligations for protection of human rights in the illegally occupied territory.
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri regretted the international community’s silence on Kashmir dispute. He was of the view that Indian occupation forces have mercilessly been massacring innocent and armless Kashmiris over the last seven decades.
Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader and former Chairman Senate, Farooq H Naek maintained that India has never respected the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir. He said India’s 5th August steps in the disputed territory were contrary to the international laws.