Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday led Youm-e-Istehsal rally from Governor House to Faisal Chowk to express solidarity with oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The national anthem and anthem of Kashmir were played while sirens were also sounded to record the agitation against Indian cruelties and atrocities

in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

PTI leaders, provincial ministers including Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Mian Aslam Iqbal besides members of Punjab Assembly participated in the rally.

Addressing on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively presented the case of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir before the world, adding that Pakistan would continue exposing Indian brutalities and human rights’ violations being committed in IIOJK.

He said that minorities in Pakistan were enjoyed religious freedom and Pakistan opened Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh Yatrees but on the other hand, fascist Narendra Modi Indian government had been committing cruelties and atrocities against Muslims in India. The Governor said that Indian military siege in the valley was a clear violation of the United Nations (UN) charter and human rights laws.

He said the people of Pakistan would stand with their Kashmiri brethren until they get freedom from the Indian government.

Punjab information minister pays tribute to Kashmiris

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan on Wednesday paid tribute to the struggle of oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) against fascist Modi government. In his message on “Youm-e-Istehsal (Military Siege Day)”, he said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and fascist Narendra Modi had further intensified the atrocities on innocent Kashmiris in (IIOJK) since August 5, 2019.

One year back Narendra Modi revoked Article 370 and 35-A of the Constitution and usurped the right of innocent Kashmiris, he added. The provincial information minister said that India revoked the special status of (IIOJK) and tried to pollute it through Indian intruders. He said that people and the government of Pakistan were with Kashmiris in their difficult hours and would never let them alone in their just struggle.

He said,” Every Pakistani is extending political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri brethren in (IIOJK).

Chohan said, “ The day is not far when oppressed Kashmiris will embrace freedom.”

Aleem condemns illegal restrictions by India on oppressed Kashmiris

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that illegal restrictions continuing for last one year by India on oppressed Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is highly condemnable in all terms.

In his message on “ Youm-Istehsal (Military Siege Day)” issued here, he said “Today’s black day is black spot on the face of Modi’s government.”

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always effectively raised the voice of Kashmiri brethren at all forums adding that it was good omen to add (IIOJK) in official map of Pakistan.

Senior minister further said PM Imran Khan had proved his mental for representing Kashmir issue on diplomatic front and added that India had badly been exposed due to far-sighted policies of Pakistan.

Aleem said that every Pakistani today was expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris in the their just cause of freedom.

India would have to ultimately accept the right of self determination of Kashmiris, he maintained.

He said that Pakistan would keep raising the Kashmir issue with the same spirit till independence

of (IIOJK).