HYDERABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sindh’s president MPA Haleem Adil Sheikh has said the relentless struggle and sacrifices of the people of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will eventually reap fruit.

Talking to the media at Hyderabad Railway Station on Wednesday, Sheikh said the entire Pakistani nation was observing the Youm-e-Istehsal to mark one year of the end of special status of IIOK and an aggravation of the Indian atrocities in the valley.

“Today the Pakistani nation reiterated the resolve that they would never let down their Kashmiris brothers and sisters and would stand shoulder to shoulder in their struggle for their freedom,” he said.

Sheikh told that to mark the day the PTI Sindh chapter arranged a train march from Karachi to Sukkur and that the train was symbolically labeled as ‘Sri Nagar Express’. He told that the train would stop at 4 other stations before concluding the march at Rohri railway station in Sukkur district.

The PTI leader said the lockdown enforced on the innocent people of Kashmir was far more severe than the lockdown witnessed by the global community due to the COVID-19 situation.

“The brutal Indian annexation of the valley amid the gross human rights violations can never be condoned,” he underlined adding that during the past year around 13,582 Kashmiris had been illegally arrested and 1,331 were subjected to inhumane torture besides numerous extra judicial killings.

He added that over 6,000 unmarked graves of the innocent Kashmiris who were killed by the Indian army had also been found. Sharing the statistics he continued that more than 1,000 Kashmiri women were raped, over 1,000 houses and shops were set ablaze and more than 144,500 Kashmiris were rendered jobless due to the Indian occupation and lockdown.

“Scores of Kashmiris had also been blinded with the pellet guns,” he lamented.

He pointed out that educational institutions in Kashmir had also been closed and internet services remained suspended over the past year.

He lambasted the Indian government for disallowing access to the valley to the media because it feared being exposed before the global community. The local leaders from PTI Hyderabad also expressed their views of the occasion.