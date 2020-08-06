Share:

Deputy Chief Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch has said the 220 million Pakistanis are standing shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for getting liberation from India.

Addressing a consultative meeting in Mansoora on Thursday, he said the prime minister needed to start practical efforts for Kashmir cause and start a national dialogue to formulate a joint Kashmir policy.

Baloch said only lip service from the prime minister was not enough to get Kashmir from India. He said the government was showing weakness on Kashmir issue thus providing New Delhi an opportunity to tighten its grip on the held region.

He termed the attack on JI Karachi rally an act of terrorism backed by fascist Modi regime. He said the JI workers were rendering sacrifices for the Kashmir cause everywhere in every city and region.

The Deputy Chief said JI was posing a great challenge to the enemies of humanity and agent of fascism and imperialism.