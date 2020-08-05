Share:

“Wouldst thou know the secret of the sea? Only those who brave its dangers, comprehend its mystery.”

-Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

Image: The Indian Express

The Bermuda Triangle is a mythical section of the Atlantic Ocean bounded by Miami, Bermuda and Puerto Rico where countless ships and airplanes have disappeared, with unexplained circumstances surrounding these accidents.

The history of the Triangle dates back to European explorers. When Christopher Columbus sailed through the area, he reported that a great flame of fire crashed into the sea one night and a strange light appeared in the distance later on. He also wrote about erratic compass readings in the region.

Reports of unexplained disappearances did not capture the public’s attention until the 20th century. In March 1918 the USS Cyclops, a 542-foot-long Navy cargo ship sank in the Triangle. An extensive search found no wreckage. A pattern began forming in which vessels in the Triangle would either disappear or be abandoned. In 1945, five Navy bombers disappeared with their compasses apparently malfunctioning. After a massive search failed to turn up any evidence, the official Navy report declared that it was “as if they had flown to Mars.”

But no theories prove that mysterious disappearances occur more frequently in the Triangle than in other well-traveled sections of the ocean. In fact, people navigate the area every day without incident.