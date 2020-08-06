Share:

ISLAMABAD -A petitioner, Zahoor Mehdi, Wednesday filed an Intra Court Appeal (ICA) before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against fine of Rs10,000 imposed on him for filing a petition challenging the appointment of Dr. Arif Alvi as President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan. In the ICA, the petitioner requested the court to set aside the single bench’s verdict dated July 30 to remove the stigma from face of the bona fide petitioner.

He also prayed to the court to restore the petition for hearing and decide on merit. He stated in the petition that petitioner is bona fide petitioner and has the sound grounds for disqualification of Dr Arif Alvi, President of Pakistan.