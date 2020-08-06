Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan as an Ambassador of Kashmir had been highlighting the issue at all international forums from day one. He said this while talking to media after visiting Cantonment Railways Station here to meet participants of “Kashmir Siege Day” Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Train March. The Governor of Sindh appreciated the enthusiasm and fervor of participants who were chanting slogans against demographic apartheid of Kashmir and Military Siege by Indian armed forces while holding flags of Kashmir.

The Governor said the presence of people from every walk of life reflected the passion, love and affection of Pakistani people towards our Kashmiri brethren.

Imran Ismail also indicated that each and every Pakistani was against the Military Siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), and recent illegal actions of Indian Government in the IIOJK.

He said the entire nation was expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and freedom of Kashmir from Indian aggression and occupation was nearing. He said the Prime Minister of Pakistan had given special attention towards Kashmir and had clearly indicated that he would fight this cause at each and every international forum. Replying to a question, the Sindh Governor said the political map of Pakistan approved by the Federal Cabinet was according to the aspirations of every Pakistani.

Replying to another question, he said no matter what kind and quantity of aeroplanes were purchased by India, we would prepare as many cups of tea. Only aeroplanes were not enough during war it was the faith in Allah, which counts the most, he added.

He asked why India was reluctant to allow even its own opposition leaders to visit Srinagar. It meant, he was hiding the grave human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), he observed. He further said that India had converted Srinagar into a “terrorist nagar” but we would make it “Aman Nagar”. Governor see off Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Train March. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal organized a train march from Karachi to Sukkur to register a protest against illegal Indian action and atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail bid farewell to the participants of train march which departed for Sukkur from Cantt. Station Karachi on Wednesday.

The train march was led by PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh. Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, PTI Sindh Assembly Members, notable personalities and people belonging to different walks of life were also present on the occasion. The participants were carrying flags of Kashmir and were chanting slogans against Indian atrocities.

Talking to media on the occasion, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said the train march indicated that the entire Pakistani nation wad united against the Indian Illegal Action of August 5 because India was violating human rights in IIOJK. He said the whole nation stand with Kashmir to show solidarity with their oppressed Kashmiri brethren. “I am confident that the dark night of oppression is coming to an end,” he said.

Imran Ismail further said that on the Kashmir issue people of all political, religious parties and different schools of thought were on the same page. He said “Today (Youm-e-Istehsal), everyone was protesting”. He said that the United Nations must play its role and resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with its resolutions. Replying to a question, the Governor said that the map approved by the Federal Cabinet the other day was a real map according to the wishes of Pakistanis.