PML-N senior leader Sardar Mehtab Abbasi alleged for using the letterhead with fake signature and stamp of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that the fake letterhead has also been released to media and is viral on social media.

The PML-N sources when approached confirmed that Mehtab Abbasi had allegedly been a letterhead with Shehbaz Sharif’s fake signature. The PML-N President has directed an inquiry into the matter and identification of the responsible persons.

Mehtab Abbasi approached Shehbaz Sharif to clear his position but the PML-N president refused listening his call.

Meanwhile, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif also took notice of the alleged fraud. He has directed his son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar to send a detailed probe report on the matter.

Nawaz Sharif also made it clear that no person can be the president of PML-N who had chanted slogans against the party and in the favor of a dictator.

He said the selection of the PML-N president will purely be on merit, not on the wish of Mehtab Abbasi.