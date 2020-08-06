Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday had a meeting with senior leaders of the PML-Q to allay their doubts about the power-sharing deal signed between the coalition partners after the 2018 elections.

The meeting took place at the Speaker’s chamber at Punjab Assembly. Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi, Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema and Moonis Elahi were present in the meeting besides Punjab Minister for Law Raja Basharat.

The PML-Q leaders presented a set of proposals regarding welfare projects and the Chief Minister assured to implement them.

It may be recalled here that senior PML-Q leaders had a consultative meeting on Monday last to form a strategy regarding their working relationship with the ruling party. The PML-Q leaders think that the government is not fulfilling the promises made with their coalition partner.