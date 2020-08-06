Share:

LAHORE - On the direction of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi, Pakistan Muslim League took out a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiris and to observe Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir here on Wednesday. It started from Muslim League House and culminated at Punjab Assembly. Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Senior Vice-President Punjab Ch Salim Baryaar led the rally. Other party leaders including Mian Munir, Mian Imran Masood, Khwaja Waqar, Rasheed Booti, Zulfiqar Pappan, Omar Shaikh, Zulfiqar Ghumman, Ch Nasir Inayar Sira advocate, Arshad Mughul, MPA Khadeeja Farooqui, Majida Zaidi, Kanwal Nasim were prominent on the occasion. Addressing the rally, Muslim League Punjab General Secretary Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Salim Baryaar said that no matter how much oppression and suppression India commits on Kashmiris, the sacrifices of the Kashmiris will not go waste. He said the entire world had rejected Hindutva manifesto of the Modi government.