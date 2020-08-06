Share:

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said the political leadership and people of the province have always stood side by side with oppressed Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for their right to self determination.

Addressing the media persons along with Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar in Balochistan Assembly after a special session here on Thursday, he said the ratification of a joint resolution in the House is a message for oppressed Kashmiri people that the political powers from Balochistan fully support their struggle to self-determination.

Jam Kamal thanked the opposition members of the House for supporting the provincial government on the Kashmir issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Opposition Leader Balochistan Assembly Malik Sikandar termed the year-long military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as the worst oppression.