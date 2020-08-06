LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party observed black day on Wednesday  to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and condemn  the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by India.  In a news conference here at PPP Punjab office, PPP Punjab  general secretary Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad said that PPP founder  late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had stated that Pakistan would fight thousand  years for Kashmir and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari raised  the slogan of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under the resolutions  of United Nations.  Ch Manzoor said that Indian prime minister Narendra Modi illegally  and unconstitutionally sieged Jammu and Kashmir which was also  violation of Shimla Pact.  He said that final decision about J&K would be made by the citizens  of Kashmir through the right of plebiscite, adding that division of  Kashmir could never be accepted.

Death toll in huge Beirut explosion rises to 135

 