Share:

LAHORE - The rain with wind-thundershowers is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hour. According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Strong monsoon currents are likely to reach central and south parts of the country from Thursday. According to the Meteorological department, hot and very humid weather is expected in most parts of the province, however, rain-wind-thundershowers are expected at a few places in Potohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Bahawalpur.

While rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds are also expected in Multan, DG Khan, Bhakkar and Layyah. The maximum and minimum temperature were recorded in the city as 37 degrees centigrade and 29 degrees centigrade, respectively, on Wednesday.