PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet, secretaries of various departments and several political and religio-political parties staged rallies in the provincial capital to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir (Kashmir Exploitation Day) on the completion of one year of lockdown imposed by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir.
Rallies were also staged in other parts of the province. In Peshawar, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan led a rally from the newly named Muzaffarabad Chowk near the CM House upto Srinagar Chowk (Civil Officers’ Mess). Speaking about the day, the chief minister said that the day was being marked as protest against Indian government’s law that ended the separate status of Kashmir. He claimed that renaming Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway in Islamabad showed commitment of Prime Minister Imran Khan towards the cause of Kashmir.
Activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) also held rallies in the provincial capital.
The JUI-F held a demonstration near Peshawar Press Club which was led by former provincial minister Asif Iqbal Daudzai, provincial spokesman for the party Abdul Jalil Jan and others. Speakers on the occasion said that India was violating the UN resolutions by declaring Kashmir its integral part.
The JI activists, led by provincial general secretary Abdul Wasi and district president Atiqur Rahman, gathered outside the historic Masjid Mohabbat Khan and chanted slogans “Down with India” and “Free Kashmir!”. They later held a public meeting at Chowk Yadgar.
Addressing the rally, Abdul Wasi said the prime minister should take measures to call a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Conference on the Kashmir issue. He said, “They have only released a song, renamed a road and designed a political map.”
Like other parts of the country, rallies were also staged in Mardan district on Wednesday on Youm-e-Istehsal to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.
District administration arranged a rally which was led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gul Bano. Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Jahanzeb Khan, Youth officer Usman Khan, official of different department, volunteers of youth task force, member of Mardan youth parliament, volunteer of civil defiance and people from different walks of life participated in the rally.
The rally started from Civil Secretariat and ended at Bacha Khan Chowk. The participants of the rally were holding Kashmir flags, banners and placards inscribed with anti-India and pro-Kashmir slogans. They also chanted slogans against Indian government. Addressing the rally, speakers said that India had illegally besieged Kashmir for the last one year. They were of the view that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the country would remain incomplete if it was not freed from the clutches of India.
They said thousands of Kashmiri elders, youth and women had sacrificed their lives for the freedom of Kashmir. The Indian army was violating human rights in occupied Kashmir and perpetrating atrocities against innocent Kashmiris. They said for the last one year the Indian government had imposed lockdown in Kashmir while the whole world was silent on this cruelty of Indian government.
Speakers asked the international community to help liberate Kashmir from India.
A rally was also organized in Tank by the district administration to condemn the ongoing oppression of Indian forces on occupied Kashmir. The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kabir Afridi.
The participants of the rally were carrying placards and banners with slogans against Indian aggression and in favour of Kashmiri.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi and other participants of the rally said that Kashmir was the lifeblood of Pakistan.
The DC said that India would not be able to suppress the voice of Kashmiris at gunpoint.
In Swabi also 5th August was observed as ‘Kashmir Exploitation Day’ by the district administration.