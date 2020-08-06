Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich while reviewing two years performance of Punjab Prisons Department has said that Rs30 million for each have been fixed for the construction of Courts Rooms at 9 jails and additional barracks to accommodate 10,000 prisoners of 13 Jails under the orders of Chief Minister Punjab.

Vocational training of 16,095 prisoners have been completed with the help of TEVTA. Timely actions have been taken against pandemic COVID-19 by Punjab government.

He said that 1,717 prisoners released after payment of fines, diyat, daman and arsh etc. amounting to Rs316.33 million through government and philanthropists.

Promulgation of Punjab Probation and Parole Service Act, 2019, new law of “Parole Act 2020”, amendments in Probation of Offenders Ordinance 1960 approved by the provincial cabinet and sanction of Rs120 million for the construction of DG Punjab Probation and Parole Service, are included. Provincial Minister said that new District Jail, Lodhran and HSP, Mianwali has been made functional. While, 96 per cent work has been completed of Punjab Prisons Staff Training College at Sahiwal, 156 water chillers and 1,200 room air coolers provided by the Punjab Government and 100 numbers sewing machines with the cooperation of Sarwar Foundation at 15 jails.

He said that 100-beded hospital at District Jail, Lahore and PCO booths at all the jails have been established. Literacy centres have been set up in all the jails for the prisoners and up-gradation of libraries at 32 jails of Punjab completed.

Offenders Management Information System (OMIS) for effective monitoring/supervision of the offenders placed on probation and parole is being developed. Pana flexes containing rates of articles sold at jail canteens have been displayed both inside and outside of the jails.

Branches of Utility Stores Corporations (USCs) are being established in all jails. Provincial Minister for Prisons said that bank cash counters are being set up in all the jails under the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A state-of-the-art Complaint Management & Monitoring Cell and Mobile App has been established at IG Office for redressing the grievances of public and staff, Zawar Hussain Warraich added.