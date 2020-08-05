Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ryan Reynolds has branded marrying Blake Lively on a plantation back in 2012 ‘a giant mistake’, during an interview. The Deadpool actor, 43, and the Gossip Girl star, 32, tied the knot at Boone Hall, a former plantation in South Carolina, and were subsequently criticized for glamorizing a place where black slaves once suffered and died. Ryan was unequivocal in his apology, calling the choice of location ‘something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for’. He said: ‘It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy. Years ago we got married again at home - but shame works in weird ways. A giant mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action,’ continued the action star.