ISLAMABAD - Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Wednesday met Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to discuss plans to pass FATF related legislation in the joint session of the Parliament to be held today [Thursday].

The matters related to legislation-specific joint sitting, resolution to express solidarity with Kashmir and the address of President Arif Alvi to the joint session at the start of new parliamentary year were discussed. Advisor on Parliamentary Affair Dr.Babar Awan and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser discussed how to carry out the legislative business with the consultation of all political forces in the house.

It was discussed to dispose of FATF related bills in the joint sitting. The government would try to pass the remaining seven FATF related bills in the house. The government needed to complete legislation according to the requirements of the FATF by amending three important bills to come off the grey list. The lawmakers would also pass a resolution expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

They also discussed fixing the date of the Presidential address to the joint sitting of the parliament after the completion of mandatory days of the current parliamentary year. This parliamentary year will complete its mandatory 130 days by the end of next week, as still it has to meet for seven days. The government this year was unable to complete 130 mandatory days due to the outbreak of Coronavirus [COVID-19].