ISLAMABAD - The upper house of the Parliament on Wednesday demanded the Indian government to withdraw over 900,000 occupation troops from Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and give Kashmiri people their inalienable right to self-determination.

A resolution passed by the Senate also demanded India to rescind its illegal unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, immediately lift its inhuman military siege in IIOJ&K, and stop its illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory.

“Upon completion of 365 days since India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 and its continued human rights violations in Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Senate of Pakistan reiterates its complete rejection of India’s illegal and unilateral actions since 5 August 2019 aimed at perpetuating its inhuman occupation of Jammu and Kashmir”, read the resolution. The house also emphasised that these illegal Indian actions are a blatant violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolution, bilateral agreements and the precepts of international laws.

The house denounced the BJP government for taking advantage of the world’s preoccupation with the COVID-19 pandemic, to introduce new domicile rules in IIOJ&K in the attempt to illegally change the demographic structure of the region to advance its ‘Hindutva’ agenda.

The House declared that the illegal steps to turn Muslim into a minority in the only Muslim-majority area in India, are in clear violation of the UNSC resolutions, bilateral agreements and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The house strongly condemned extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake ‘encounters’ and ‘cordon-and-search’ operations by the Indian occupation forces as well as arbitrary arrests and detentions of senior Kashmiris leaders and activities.

The house condemned the refusal by Indian occupation forces to handover mortal remains of the Shuhada to their families for proper burial, burning and looting of Kashmiris’ houses to inflict ‘collective punishment’ on the communities and neighbourhoods.

The house deplored that Indian occupation forces have partially or completely blinded more than 11,000 Kashmiri civilians including women and children, through the deliberate use of pellet gun shots which represents a grave violation of international law and fundamental human rights.

The house denounced the fact that to divert attention from grave human rights violations in IIOJ&K, the Indian occupation forces along the LOC and the working boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas. The House strongly appreciated strong statements of support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute from world leaders.

The house underscored that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally-recognized dispute and the longest outstanding item on the agenda of the UNSC and categorically stated that illegal Indian steps do not and cannot alter its disputed status.

The resolution also asked India to repeal its draconian laws including Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and withdraw over 900,000 occupation troops from IIOJ&K and give Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

The house called upon the international community to use all tools at its disposal to hold India accountable for its illegal and unilateral actions and human rights violations against the Kashmiri people.

The house urged the Human Rights Council to constitute a commission of inquiry to investigate gross and consistent violations in IIOJ&K. The House reiterated that Pakistan will continue providing all possible support to the Kashmiri people until they achieve their legitimate right to self-determination.