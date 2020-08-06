Share:

LAHORE - Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters relating her DG Khan constituency.

The CM said that the DG Khan Institute of Cardiology will benefit the people of all the four provinces.

He also said that the government had focused on overcoming the deprivations of backward areas and it was working day-and-night to ameliorate the lot of the common man.

The Southern Punjab Secretariat has been set up and public problems will be solved at their doorsteps, he said.

Appreciating the good work done by the Chief Minister for the development of DG Khan, Zartaj Gull said that record development had been done in Southern Punjab during the last two years. She also apprised the CM about the development projects of DG Khan city.