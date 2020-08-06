Share:

Assistant Transport Officer Lahore Syeda Marzia Al-Zahra has been handed over additional charge of station manager Lahore railway station.

She has become the first female station manager of Pakistan Railways.

According to the report, the railway authorities have appointed ATO Lahore Syeda Marzia Al-Zahra as the station manager of Lahore railway station and withdrawn the additional charge of station manager Lahore from station master Lahore Cantt Younis Bhatti.

