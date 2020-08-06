Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday expressing strong indignation over artificial increase in the rates of sugar and flour has directed the administration and food department to take action against hoarders and illegal profiteers.

He has also directed to improve the supply of sugar and flour along with their availability in open markets at fixed rates. Any delay in the availability of sugar and flour will not be tolerated and permission will not be granted to sell sugar and flour at exorbitant rates, he added.

The CM has also directed Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, in a letter, to review the stocks, supply and rates of sugar and flour by visiting divisional headquarters and weekly reports be submitted to the CM Office.