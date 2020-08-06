Share:

The US dollar index dipped 0.03 points to 92.80 at 8:46 a.m. EDT as American first-time jobless benefits claims dropped over the latest week.

Some US stocks futures, on the contrary, went up with Dow contracts gaining 12 points at 8:33 a.m. Nasdaq, in turn, reported an 11-point gain, while the S&P slid slightly, going down 1.75 points.

Some 1.2 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, as a new wave of corona virus infections continued to overwhelm the world’s largest economy which just emerged from lock downs two months ago.

The figures marked a slight decline from the previous week’s jobless claims of around 1.4 million and came on top of previous filings of more than 55 million over 19 weeks.